Get Outdoors: Pet-friendly camping

Many RV parks and campgrounds will allow their guests to bring pets, but few actually offer special accommodations and activities for pets. These parks have really gone out of their way to ensure that all of their four-legged guests feel welcome, and that owners have access to things that will help make their trip with their pet less stressful.(Lodi)We’ve talked about how awesome Yogi Bear’s Jellystone is for kids and families, and that includes pets as well. One of the reasons that makes Jellystone Park so unique is their on-site Bark Park. Bring your dog to their fenced-in park for some well-deserved exercise and off-leash play time. With various obstacles, toys, and other dogs to play with, they’ll have just as much fun as kids do here.

Coachland RV Park (Truckee)

Coachland has a new dog park that is just over 1-acre, along with a separately fenced 1,000+ sq. ft. area just for smaller dogs. The larger park is a great place for your pet to be off-leash to play and exercise. There is water is available for dog bowls and clean up if your dog gets a little dirty, and the grassy park is set among the trees and adjacent to a seasonal stream with picnic tables for the human’s comfort.

Pioneer RV Park (Quincy)

This park is perfect for adventurous dogs and their owners who don’t mind getting a little dirty. With Tahoe National Forest, Lassen Volcanic Park, and Lassen National forest nearby, Pioneer RV Park offers an on-site dog wash to rinse off your pet after your adventures.

San Francisco North Petaluma KOA (Petaluma)

San Francisco North Petaluma KOA is another park that is a great vacation for the entire family, including your pets. They offer a 4,000 sq. foot off-leash dog park and agility course where dogs will love meeting other dog friends, participating in the pet parades, and showing off their tricks at k-9 competitions. If you are looking to explore off-site, Petaluma is a dog friendly town with great places to stroll, hike, and enjoy with your dog.

Premier RV Resort (Redding)

Premier RV Resort has RV spaces, tent sites, and a few yurts and cabins as well, along with 2 on-site dog parks. Both dog parks are right along the beautiful Boulder Creek that runs through the property. The dog parks are right in the center of the property, making them easy to access for those dogs eager to run around and play.