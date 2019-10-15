Get Outdoors: Popular Corn Mazes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is hanging out outside with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California getting the details on the various corn mazes in our area.



Fall is one of the most popular times to get outdoors and do something fun and unique with the family, and it goes without saying that with fall and Halloween, come corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Being in farm country, pumpkins are a dime a dozen this time of year, but if you look further than parking lot pumpkin patches, you will find some really awesome family farms with so much more than just pumpkins. Corn mazes are a great family bonding experience, whether you like to get lost for an hour (or more), or attempt to follow the map and get out quick, it really is a great way to bring the family together and make an awesome new tradition – and still get the perfect pumpkin.

Cool Patch Pumpkins (Dixon)

Matt Cooley founded Cool Patch in 2001, and has since grown from selling pumpkins on the side of the road, to the world’s biggest corn maze. The maze pattern is different every year, and this year features the Cool Patch logo with special tribute to local First Responders. Other activities at Cool patch include the pumpkin patch, hayride, and a mini grass maze for those who don’t want to take on the big maze.

Corn Maze at Dell’Osso Family Farm (Lathrop)

Dell’Osso Family Farm’s corn maze sees around 250,000 visitors a year! This maze is about the size of a football field, and has some cool jack-o-lanterns and spider webs in this year’s design. After making your way through their maze, check out their haunted castle, go on a hay ride, watch the duck or pig races, let the kids run around the jumping pillow and the play areas, and check out their new pirate show! There is so much to do on this farm, they also have zip lines, pony rides, pumpkin painting, gem mining, and so much more. A definite must-do this fall!

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm (Wheatland)

Bishop’s has been called the “Disneyland of pumpkin patches”. Bishop’s is a real working farm with tons of fall activities, food, and fun for all ages. Their corn maze is 3 acres, and features a local non-profit charity in the design each year. Also on site is a sunflower labyrinth, which is a little easier of a maze for families with little ones. Bishop’s also has a petting farm, a carousel, kids play areas, a zipline over the corn maze, and so much more. Not to mention, they have the best fall treats – apple cider muffins made from scratch, caramel apples, apple cider made on site, fudge, and hand-dipped corndogs. They also have fireworks every Friday in October, movie nights in their pumpkin field, and, of course, hayrides to the 90-acre pumpkin farm. So much to do and see, you can go several times this season and do something different every time.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch (Santa Rosa)

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch is home to Sonoma County’s largest corn maze. With just over 8 acres of twisting and turning corn, this maze offers short and long routes in case you don’t feel like getting lost for a little bit (although, getting lost is what corn mazes are all about!) After you find your way through the maze, pick your own pumpkin on their 10-acre pumpkin patch, visit their petting farm, go for a hay ride, let the kids get some energy out on the jumping pillow and inflatable slide or on a pony ride, and stroll through their sunflower maze, and take home your own sunflower for just $1. Because there is so much to do, they offer wristband packages, and even season passes, so you won’t miss out on any of the fall fun. They opened a little later in the season, on October 4th, so you still have time to get in there early and beat some of those crowds.

Nash Ranch (Redding)

This one is definitely a little spookier than the others. Nash Ranch is a 120 acre farm, and has one of the few corn mazes that is open late; they’re open Friday and Saturday until 11:00 pm. After you find your way through the sprawling, rows of corn in the dark, thrill seekers can check out the Dreams of Darkness haunted house, which is one of the longest haunted attractions in America at 40 minutes. They are still plenty family friendly and not scary during the day, with a kids’ energy buster play area, pumpkin patch, and craft fair on the weekends.