Get Outdoors: Snow parks for family fun

January thru March is a great time of year to head toward the mountains and play in the snow. A lot of people will try to stop on the side of the road and play, but this isn’t always safe or necessarily legal. Snow parks are safe and fun places to take the family and run around in the snow, and will often have tube rentals, activities, and more to offer than just a snowy gas station or rest stop.

(Soda Springs)- Kingvale is the perfect safe place for kids and families to sled and run around in the snow away from the daily grind. You can bring your own sled or buy one from them; bring a picnic, stay all day, and create an awesome and exciting new winter tradition for your family. Check their website for parking prices and hours of operation.

Planet Kids @ Soda Springs Downhill Resort (Soda Springs)- Planet Kids calls themselves a “playground of snowy discovery”. They have a snow carousel to spin kids around in their tubes, a mini-tubing hill for beginners, Jeep sleigh rides, and open play space to run around and build a snowman. They also have Tube Town on-site for adults and older kids to take on some of the best tubing near Tahoe.

Tahoe Donner Snowplay (Truckee)- Snowplay is one of the few all-inclusive snow parks in the area, offering tubes, sleds, and other snow toys included in the entrance price. They also host events during the peak snowy season, with things like snowman-building contests, snow-bowling competitions, snowball-launching challenges, and more. The next event is Night Snow Tubing under the lights on Valentine’s Day.

Sierra at Tahoe’s Blizzard Mountain (Twin Bridges, CA)- Blizzard Mountain has two different snow park options, including a tubing hill and a snow play area. The two tubing lanes are accessible by lift, and the snow play area has a sledding hill and open play area perfect for kids and families of all ages.

CA-SNO Parks- These no-frills snow parks are operated by the state’s OHV department, and while many cater to snowmobiling enthusiasts, some are perfect for sledding, snow play, snowshoeing, and more. The best part of these SNO parks are the price -- $5 a day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. We recommend checking their website for closures before heading out, and of course, you will have to bring your own tubes, sleds, and toys. Some of the best OHV SNO parks for sledding are Donner Summit, Blackwood Canyon, Carson Pass, Echo Lake, Iron Mountain, and more