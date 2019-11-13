Get Outdoors: Thanksgiving beach camping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dyana Kelley, the Camp California executive director, stopped by to show Pedro the different places families can go camping near the beach.

Albion River Campground (Albion)- This campground is just south of Mendocino and sits right on the Albion River that feeds into the Albion Cove of the Pacific Ocean. Marina on-site, along with kayak and canoe rentals to paddle yourself around the cove and beyond.

Pelican Point RV Park (Half Moon Bay)- Pelican Point is surrounded by the Half Moon Bay Golf Course, which makes for a beautiful stroll down to the water with rolling hills and ocean views. If you’re not big into the cooking part of Thanksgiving, treat yourself with a 10-minute walk along the coast to the nearby Ritz Carlton for Thanksgiving dinner.

Pillar Point RV Park (Half Moon Bay) - Pillar Point is located directly across from the ocean, just 30 minutes from San Francisco and steps to the ocean. Walk along the 6-mile walking and biking trail, or walk to nearby shops, restaurants, and the Pillar Point Harbor, where you can buy fresh fish off the boats. After your Thanksgiving dinner, relax in their ocean view garden and watch the sunset.

San Francisco RV Resort (San Francisco) - Just outside of South San Francisco on the cliffs of the coastline. After a short walk to the beach, watch the surfers, maybe catch glimpse of a whale, lounge on the beach, or use the cliffs below the park for exploring the tidepools, which is really fun for kids.

Marina Dunes RV Resort (Marina) - Marina Dunes RV is just 10 minutes north of Monterey and is located on a dunes preserve that offers a short, sandy path to over 10 miles of undeveloped beachfront along Monterey Bay. With RV sites, tent sites, cottages, glamping tents, and a retro trailer for rent, this park caters to any kind of camper without giving up the fresh ocean air. Of course, nearby is the Monterey Bay Aquarium, along restaurants, whale watching, golf courses, and wine tasting.