Get Outdoors: Camp California shares fishing tips, locations for Free Fishing Day

Get Outdoors

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

In years past, Free Fishing Day in California has been hugely popular.

Saturday, everyone gets a chance to go angling without having to pay for a license.

Dyana Kelley, the CEO of Camp California, joined Pedro to share tips and locations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News