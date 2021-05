We all enjoy nature, but the more we immerse ourselves, the more responsibility we have for keeping the wilderness wild.

Dyana Kelley, the CEO of Camp California, joined Richard to share a look at their new campaign to get everyone on board with six outdoor principles.

Be prepared and have a backup plan

Be mindful of your actions and impact

Take only photos, they last forever

Clean up after yourself and your pet

Practice responsible geotagging

Save the trees, burn responsibly