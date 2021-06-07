Get Outdoors: Camping by the water

Get Outdoors

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to embrace the outdoors, and with those summer temperatures, why not choose a destination where you can keep cool as well?

Dyana Kelley, the CEO of Camp California, joined Pedro to share her favorite places to camp by the water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News