Get Outdoors: Dispersed camping to keep your distance

Pedro spoke to executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California about dispersed camping and what to expect.

Dispersed camping offers the camper the ability to car camp in the truest form with no neighbors and a sky full of stars, but it is not for the inexperienced camper. Dispersed camping is staying in an area designated for camping but is not a campground and does not provide amenities such as restrooms, bathhouses, firepits, trash cans, or any facilities. If you are new to camping it would be best to find a designated campground to get some experience.