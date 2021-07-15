Get Outdoors: How to keep safe while hiking

During the summer, the California Highway Patrol reports about 30 to 50 rescues each weekend, while the Nevada County SAR team covers about 100 missions each year.

Not all end well, so keeping safety tips in mind could be a lifesaver.

Richard spoke to Dyana Kelley, CEO of Camp California, about what to do during emergency situations while hiking. CHP Valley Air Operations Officer Matt Calcutt also joined to give a look at the rescue operations after Kelley recently experienced being rescued.

Hiking Tips:

Know your limitations and experience, and choose an activity that aligns with your level.

Tell someone where you are going, be specific and don’t change your plans.

Check the weather.

Dress in bright colors.

Don’t over-rely on your phone.

Carry a 10 essentials or an emergency kit.

Consider a satellite base SOS device.

Once you realize you need assistance, get to an open space, call 911 as soon as possible and don’t move. Stay in the open and out of the shadows.

10 essentials to pack:

Navigation: map, compass and/or satellite device

Illumination: Headlamp and extra batteries

Sun protection: Hat, long sleeves, sunscreen and sunglasses

First aid kit with bandages, tape, antibiotic ointment, Benadryl, Tecnu, ibuprofen, safety pins, moleskin and imodium, along with a bite/sting kit

Knife or multi-tool or both

Fire: waterproof matches, flint, lighter and dryer lint

Shelter: Emergency blanket/rain poncho

Food: Protein bars or Payday, Lifesavers or Smarties

Water bottle, water filter and iodine tabs

Clothes: Beanie, gloves, rain/wind shell and puffy clothes

Repair kit: enacious tape, bungies and tinder cord

Rescue whistle

Trekking poles

Personal items, such as necessary medication, driver’s license and cash