Get Outdoors: Plan ahead for your camping trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richard spoke with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California about campsites you should reserve asap.

Coloma Resort (Coloma)

Coloma Resort opens their bookings a year in advance, and if some of the busier holiday weekends are already booked, no need to worry – Coloma Resort aims to make every summer weekend feel like a holiday! With planned activities, events, live music, face painting, gold panning, and more, Coloma really encourages people to always be thinking about their next stay, because nothing brings people together quite like camping. With a park dedicated to the “pageantry of summer”, guests will often book next year’s stay on their way out. They still have lots of space available all throughout the summer, so give them a call or visit their website to reserve your newest family tradition.

Casini Ranch Family Campground (Duncan Mills)

Casini Ranch opens their summer bookings on Friday May 1st, and people are able to book up until September 30th. Their phone lines can get pretty busy on Mondays, so aiming for that opening weekend may be your best bet for over-the-phone registrations. Casini Ranch also offers live bookings online through their website, which is always a good time-saving option. The owner says their phone lines have already been ringing with people wanting to book now, so the season looks like it’s going to fill up quickly!

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone (Lodi)

Planning ahead is key to experiencing Yogi Bear’s Jellystone! With reservations opened a year in advance, guests are able to shop through their planned activities for the year, typically taking place on the weekends. If you’re not there during a holiday, they probably have plenty of other things going on that make planning ahead worthwhile, like winery weekends, 80s weekend, unicorn weekend, dinosaur weekend, and more – the whole family will always be entertained, no matter what time of year! Their inside tip? Reservations really start filling up after March 27, which is when their fun-filled pool and splash pad is open for the season!

Bass Lake at Yosemite (Yosemite)

For almost 35 years, Bass Lake at Yosemite RV Resort was a membership park, meaning they only accepted reservations from those who paid annual membership dues. For the last two years, they have been accepting nonmember reservations, although there are many benefits to being a member if you visit Yosemite frequently. While the general public can book 60 days out, members have access to reservations a year in advance, meaning that all major holidays are typically booked out by the members. Anyone can become a member, and the biggest perk is the discounted rate – just $19 a night for some of the best camping near Bass Lake and Yosemite.



Camp Kernville (Kernville)

Camp Kernville takes camping to the next level with their myriad of events all year long. They also allow bookings a year in advance, which people usually take advantage of for their famous events like Spring Break, Mother’s Day Weekend, Summertime Movie Nights, and Halloweekend – the event that has become so popular, that they now throw HallowEaster every year, where kids can dress up like bunnies and hop from trailer to trailer, trick-or-treat style to collect their eggs. Their sites fill up very quickly, with many guests booking their site for next year while they’re still in it – definitely a great campground to book ahead of time and look forward to!

