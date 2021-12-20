GiveDirectly nonprofit helps deliver digital cash transfers across 9 countries

Helping people living in poverty around the world is an important cause, but finding ways to make sure your money goes to the right place can be a challenge.

Michael Faye, the CEO and co-founder of GiveDirectly.org, joined Melanie to explain how to give directly to those in need.

GiveDirectly is the leading global NGO specialized in delivering digital cash transfers. We’ve worked in challenging contexts across 9 countries, from Houston after Harvey to the most remote parts of Uganda, and launched 15 experimental evaluations (RCTs) with independent researchers documenting the impacts on recipients and on the local economy. GiveDirectly