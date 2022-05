(KTXL) — Foreclosure filings were up 132% nationwide compared to this time last year, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.

California received more than $1 billion from the federal government to help California homeowners avoid foreclosure.

Sonseeahray spoke with CALHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation spokesperson Rebecca Franklin on Monday about those government programs.

You can apply for the California Mortgage Relief Program at camortgagerelief.org.