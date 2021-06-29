Great Wolf Lodge behind-the-scenes look ahead of Tuesday opening

A highly-anticipated, 500-room Great Wolf Lodge resort is opening in Manteca Tuesday.

The main attraction is a 95,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, which features 16 waterslides, raft rides, a lazy river and a wave pool.

Whether it’s the waterslides, virtual reality or the 45,000 square-foot adventure park with ropes courses and mini-golf, the resort promises something for everyone.

FOX40’s Karma Dickerson visited for a behind-the-scenes look.

Karma will be at the Great Wolf Lodge all morning on FOX40 News. Tune in for more.