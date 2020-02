It’s Halloweek at FOX40 and we have a special edition of In Your Neighborhood.

This morning, Pedro and Simone will be visiting Fear Farms across the region to battle zombies, face the terrifying haunted house of horrors and wander a spooky corn maze.

Ranch of Horror in Turlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dave's Haunted Corn Maze in West Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video