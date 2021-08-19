Helping the Afghan community in Sacramento

The Sacramento area is home to one of the largest Afghan communities in the country.

The Sacramento area is receiving an influx of refugees displaced by the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Melanie Flood with the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services joined Martina with a look at how you can help.

A local school district and the River City Food Bank are teaming up to show their support for community members from Afghanistan.

Thursday in Sacramento, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., San Juan Unified School District leaders will hand out food at Encina Preparatory High School.

They’re also providing mental health resources, help from community agencies and art kits for Afghan families.