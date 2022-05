SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — Girls Who Hike Norcal is a Facebook hiking group that has been helping women with their mental health issues by having them reconnect with nature and affirming their belief that everyone has a place outdoors and in nature.

Kayla Moxley of Girls Who Hike Norcal talks to Sonseeahray about their group and how it is simultaneously bringing a community of women together while also helping their mental health.