Holiday treats from Famous Fatso’s ‘Nana Pudding in Sacramento

Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

“To provide culinary decadence at an affordable price” is one of the first things seen on the Famous Fatso’s ‘Nana Pudding website. 

Brooks Vaughan, with Famous Fatso’s, joined Richard in the FOX40 kitchen to share their “decadence in a cup.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News