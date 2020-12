There are plenty of pets that are in need of a home for the holidays.

Olivia visited Bradshaw Animal Shelter to learn more about the special adoption event they are holding now.

How to adopt at Bradshaw Animal Shelter:

Visit bradshawshelter.net to view adoptable pets

Take note of the animal id number associated with the pet(s) you are interested in

Call the shelter at 916-875-2287 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to schedule your adoption appointment.