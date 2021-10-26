How to get involved during American Clean Power Week

Oct. 25-29 is American Clean Power Week, a week to bring attention to clean energy and the ways it can help us build a more sustainable future.

ACPW is an evolution of the former American Wind Week, intended to recognize the full spectrum of clean energy technologies. ACPW is the nationwide celebration of clean energy and the good-paying jobs the industry creates for Americans across all 50 states. Its purpose is to showcase the clean energy technologies – land-based wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure – that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities, reducing costs for consumers, and helping to meet our national 100% carbon-free power goal by 2035.

Heather Zichal, the CEO of American Clean Power, and Sharlene Honore, with Clearway Energy, joined Bridgette to discuss their efforts.