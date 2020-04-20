How to keep student athletes active

School being out means many student-athletes may be having a harder time keeping up with their regular routines.

Pedro spoke to Dr. Manny Romero, the clinical education coordinator at University of the Pacific and spokesperson for the California Athlete Trainers’ Assoc., about tips for high school athletes to help them stay active during the stay-at-home order.

He also shared advice for using equipment from around the home, at-home drills and stretches to help them stay on track for an injury-free and skillful season.