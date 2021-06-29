How to prepare, sell seniors’ homes with less stress

With the housing market exploding, adult children are trying to sell their parents’ and grandparents’ homes to cash in on some profits in a trend known as “rightsizing.”

Sharon Catalan of Caring Transitions spoke to Richard about the process of relocating seniors during a stressful time.

Move Grandma Now checklist

  • Don’t make seniors feel guilty.
  • Save Photo Albums for LAST. 
  • Set a timer and take an hour-long break.
  • Color-code with Post-It notes. 
  • Bring a door stopper. 
  • Consider online platforms for estate sales.
  • Know best sellers versus items that don’t sell well.  
  • Keep a schedule. 

