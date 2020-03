Richard spoke with executive director Dyana Kelley from Camp California about campsites you should reserve asap.

Coloma Resort (Coloma) Coloma Resort opens their bookings a year in advance, and if some of the busier holiday weekends are already booked, no need to worry – Coloma Resort aims to make every summer weekend feel like a holiday! With planned activities, events, live music, face painting, gold panning, and more, Coloma really encourages people to always be thinking about their next stay, because nothing brings people together quite like camping. With a park dedicated to the “pageantry of summer”, guests will often book next year’s stay on their way out. They still have lots of space available all throughout the summer, so give them a call or visit their website to reserve your newest family tradition.