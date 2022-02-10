How to start a conversation with your teen about dating violence

With modern teens spending so much time online and communicating through texts, parents sometimes can’t see the warning signs that their child’s dating life may be posing a danger.

Dr. Priya Batra is a women’s health psychologist at Kaiser Permanente. She spoke with Mae about a parent’s guide on starting a difficult conversation.

The National Dating Abuse Helpline can be accessed by calling 1-866-331-9474 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7233. Dr. Batra also recommends looking at www.loveisrespect.org.