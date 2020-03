Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health food coach Ben Mastracco has tips on how to stock up on healthy groceries.

3 tips for how to stock up, and still eat fresh and healthy

1. Buy produce with naturally long shelf life (winter squash, cabbage, etc.)

2. Pickle or preserve your veggies (pickled onion, carrots, etc.)

3. Utilize your freezer (make double batch and freeze, etc.)

Ben is also offering virtual cooking classes on www.BenMastracco.com/class