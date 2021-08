Most people fleeing the Caldor Fire are either heading into Nevada or passing through Truckee.

Robert Womack, the town’s emergency services coordinator, spoke with Martina about how Truckee is providing resources to evacuees.

Womack noted that groups helping don’t have the capacity for donated goods, and monetary donations are preferred.

Those interested in helping can give to the American Red Cross or these community foundations:

El Dorado Community Foundation

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation