In the past couple of weeks, more than 15,000 migrants — mostly Haitian migrants — converged on a border bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Monday, it is empty as more than 12,000 people have been allowed to enter the country temporarily.

Immigration attorney Andres Mejer joined Richard to talk about what’s next.

This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the Del Rio International Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and a photo showing the area after it was cleared off by authorities, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)