‘Impound’: New Sacramento superhero comic book

Sacramento now has its very own superhero, along with comic book adventures with our city as the backdrop.

Gary spoke to Sacramento-native Brent Trayce Sands, the creator of “Impound Comics,” about the comic and how he was inspired to create it.

An epic new comic series based in Sacramento, CA surrounding the dark journey of our hero, Anthony Impound Endsley. Anthony is a single father and struggling MMA fighter who finally lands the fight of his career. Unfortunately, his success sparks interest from Christ Jones and the Holy Mafia that turns for the worse. Motivated by vengeance, Anthony develops the strength to defeat his enemies.