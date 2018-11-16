In Your Neighborhood: Davis

Olivia is out exploring Davis, also known as the Bicycle Capital of America, getting a look at some fun things around town.

WhymCycles -- Peter Wagner has built about 280 cycles of 35 or 40 or so assorted designs since, with 126 of them eccentric (offset rear axle) wheeled

bouncing scooters. He has built most of his Whymcycles since moving to Davis in 1994.

U.S. Bike Hall of Fame

Dresbach Hunt-Boyer Mansion -- This two story Stick-Italianate house is a superb example of the style and the most sophisticated and best preserved of its type in Davis. It was built in 1875 for William Dresbach, a prominent local merchant who was appointed Davisville’s first Postmaster, and the elegant 12 room house reflects the lifestyle of one of early Davisville’s wealthiest citizens.

Davis Creamery -- Davis Creamery is a family-owned and operated gourmet sweets shop. In addition to their fresh cupcakes and cookies, they continue a 15+ year tradition of handcrafted, Davis-made ice cream and sorbets. Though each flavor is not made every day, each special creation is produced in small batches each week at their store.