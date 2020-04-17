FOX40 is in your neighborhood, Grass Valley! We stopped by several small businesses to see how they’re operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also keeping customers safe.
Briar Patch Co-Op
Briar Patch Co-op – BriarPatch Food Co-op is a community-owned cooperative business.
Foothill Mercantile
Foothill Mercantile is a cute gift shop that has tons of toys, crafts, art supplies, puzzles.
BackPorch Market
BackPorch Market is a Mom & Pop Specialty food shop that has been in Grass Valley since 2006.
Yuba Blue
Yuba Blue, a clothing and gift shop, has been open since 1995.