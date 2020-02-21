In Your Neighborhood: Lockeford

FOX40 is in your neighborhood! This week, Richard checked out some of the cool stuff going on in Lockeford, a small town just outside of Lodi.

Daddy’s House of Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daddy's House of Ribs is a family-owned BBQ restaurant that serves up everything from smoked pork ribs to beer and wine.

Historic Luther Locke Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This beautiful historic building located at 13480 Hwy 88 is currently for sale for just under $1 million.

LVVR Sparkling Cellars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LVVR Sparkling Cellars serves up traditional method sparkling wine produced entirely in the Lodi appellation.

Lockeford Meats and Sausage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lockeford Meats and Sausage, located just off Highway 88, serves up a variety of fresh meat.