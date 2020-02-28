In Your Neighborhood: Uptown

FOX40 is in your neighborhood! This week, Gary checked out some of the cool places in the Uptown neighborhood. Uptown is a hip reinvestment area that was the main street (Del Paso Boulevard) and downtown of the former City of North Sacramento until 1964.

Sammy’s Family Restaurant

Sammy's Family Restaurant has serving the Uptown and surrounding community since 1944.

King Cong Brewing

King Cong Brewing Company is a brewery and taproom located off of Del Paso Boulevard.

Burly Beverages

Burly Beverages hand makes craft, small-batch, natural soda syrups, soft drinks, shrubs and old-timey switchels.

Stoney's Rockin' Rodeo

Stoney's Rockin' Rodeo was named Sacramento's best dance club in 2016, 2017 and 2018.