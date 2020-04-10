Live Now
Instagram, National Alliance of Mental Health offer support during COVID-19 pandemic

Carolyn Merrell, Global Head of Policy Programs at Instagram and Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) spoke to Richard about their mission to offer mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

