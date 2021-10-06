International crisis expert discusses oil spill crisis in Southern California

Authorities with the United States Coast Guard have narrowed down the potential cause of the massive Southern California oil spill to a ship’s anchor.

Divers discovered damage to the pipeline, which sent about 126,000 gallons of crude oils into the Pacific Ocean. The pipeline has a 13-inch crack and appears to have been dragged along the ocean floor.

International crisis expert Evan Nierman joined Melanie on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the oil spill crisis.

“I think what you’re likely to see in this case is cleanup efforts taking months. But then the financial impact and the environmental impact can take years and years, and even decades in some cases, from which there would be a full recovery,” Nierman explained. “I expect to see a lot of litigation. I expect to see a lot of debate.”