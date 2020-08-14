Interview: Addressing sexual trauma in the military

Vanessa Guillen’s story has raised awareness about sexual trauma in the military.

Her family says she was being sexually harassed for months, but that she was too scared to report it to her superiors.

Here in our area, the mother of Senior Airman Kayli Jefferson-Henkel says funeral home directors preparing her daughter’s body for burial found evidence of bruising, a broken neck and sexual assault.

Jefferson-Henkel’s mother claims these things were not revealed to her by investigators.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one in four women has experienced sexual trauma in the military.

Now, one local veteran is voicing her concerns in a recently published op-ed.

Sonseeahray spoke to Lindsey Sin, the Cal-Vet Deputy Secretary of Women Veteran’s Affairs, about this very tough issue.