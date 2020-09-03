Interview: Alliance for Safe Traffic Stops

This summer, eyes across the country focused on Minnesota as an officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, killing him.

Four summers ago, the name of another black man killed by police had Minnesota in the hearts and minds of people nationwide.

His name: Philando Castile.

The registered gun owner was killed while sitting in his car with his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter, after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

Castile told the officer he had a licensed firearm in the car. Castile was told not to reach for it and said he wouldn’t.

The officer shot at Castile seven times. He died after being hit by five bullets.

That painful exchange was filmed and shared with the world by his girlfriend.

Sonseeahray spoke to Castile’s mother Valerie and the founder of the Alliance for Safe Traffic Stops Jackie Carter about their mission to making traffic stops safer.