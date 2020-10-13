Interview: Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation hearing — Day 2

Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The questioning portion of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett is underway.

Pedro spoke to Leslie Gielow Jacobs, a professor at McGeorge School of Law, about the hearings and what viewers should expect.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News