Interview: Assemblyman James Gallagher discusses new COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. Newsom

Throughout the pandemic, rules set out by Governor Gavin Newsom have been the rules we’ve lived by as the state fights COVID-19.

At first, a stay-at-home order, declarations, and debates over which businesses are essential and which should be allowed indoor operations.

Monday, shortly after Newsom announced rising disease rates were pushing most of the state back into the most restrictive conditions, Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher issued a statement saying in part:

“The Government can only take what you let them. I don’t think you should close your business, church or school. I would encourage you to keep them open. I don’t think you need to cancel Thanksgiving.”

Sonseeahray spoke to Gallagher about his views on the latest restrictions and his recent court victory challenging the governor’s power.