Interview: Assemblymen discuss executive order ruling against Gov. Newsom

Who has the right to makes laws for Californians?

The state constitution says that power belongs to the state legislature.

Some feel Governor Gavin Newsom has overstepped his authority by improperly creating laws through executive orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two people not in favor of Newsom’s actions are Republican assemblymen James Gallagher of Yuba City and Kevin Kiley of Rocklin.

Their recent suit to that effect got the backing of Sutter County Judge Sarah Heckman, and now, there has been a stay of her order, limiting the Newsom’s authority.

Sonseeahray spoke to Kiley and Gallagher about executive action and what happens next.