Interview: Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduces bill to protect warehouse workers

Who gets hurt on the job more than coal miners, lumberjacks, trash collectors and police officers?

Amazon workers who staff warehouses, according to Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

That’s why Gonzalez is introducing a new bill that would protect workers in warehouse distribution centers by creating statewide standards to minimize on-the-job injuries, as well as strengthen workers’ rights against arbitrary and abusive work quotas.

Meanwhile, Amazon has not weighed in on Gonzalez’s bill.

Gonzales joined Sonseeahray to talk about the bill and how it originated.