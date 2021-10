The Zodiac Killer terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s and was never identified by police.

Recently, a cold case investigation group called The Case Breakers claimed they had finally identified the man responsible, but there are many who question their findings.

Mike Rodelli, the author of “In the Shadow of Mt. Diablo,” joined Mae to make the case that he has a more plausible suspect in the Zodiac Killer mystery.