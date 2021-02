United Airlines Flight 328 was headed to Hawaii over the weekend when things turned terrifying as passengers looked out their windows to see one of the plane’s engines on fire.

The debris fell in yards and on fields.

No one on the plane and no one on the ground was hurt, but this incident now has Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board asking questions about what went wrong.

Sonseeahray spoke to pilot and aviation industry expert Jon Kettles to learn more about the investigation.