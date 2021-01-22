Interview: Biden’s 100-day moratorium on deportations begins. What comes next for the Latino community?

Today marks the start of a 100-day moratorium on deportations for undocumented immigrants created by executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after his inauguration.

It’s just the kind of thing many in the Latino community had hoped for after throwing their support behind the 78-year-old Democrat in his third bid for the White House.

The Hispanic National Bar Association applauded the deportation moratorium, as well as what Biden’s calling the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. It is an 8-year path to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S.

Longtime advocate for the Latino community Chris Sanchez joined Sonseeahray to talk about what this means, how the Biden administration will differ from the previous presidency and what the community needs amid COVID-19.