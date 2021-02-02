Interview: Bill to address student mental health crisis amid pandemic

When compared with 2019 numbers, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mental health-related emergency room visits for children between ages 5 and 11 years old are up 24%.

For kids 12 to 17 years old, the increase year-over-year is 31%.

The emergency room is often the first stop for families suddenly finding themselves in such a crisis.

The school district in Clark County, Nevada — which is dealing with 19 student suicides since the start of the pandemic — is racing to get back to in-person learning to combat the isolation that administrators fear is taking lives in the virtual environment.

Teachers in Lodi are calling out their district for “jeopardizing student and school staff safety” based on the latest plans for a return to campus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising to get kids back in school, and President Joe Biden says it will happen in his first 100 days.

To talk about the mental issues surrounding a return to in-person learning during the pandemic, Sonseeahray spoke to Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills.