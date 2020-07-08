Interview: Bill to expand legal protections for domestic violence survivors

An effort is underway at the State Capitol to help expand legal protections for domestic abuse survivors.

Many of the injuries domestic violence leaves behind are visible. Others like deep-rooted anxiety, insecurity and fear are much more difficult to see.

Some of those invisible wounds come from the intense control of the victim’s interactions with others or control of their finances.

Senator Susan Rubio from Baldwin Park joined Sonseeahray to discuss a bill she’s introducing that will allow abusive behavior to become supporting evidence in family court and criminal trials.