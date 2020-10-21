Interview: Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Oct. 21 is Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day.

This day recognizes the specific point in a breast cancer survivor’s journey when they undergo reconstructive surgery.

Many breast cancer patients have some or all of their breast tissue removed during treatment, and they are often left feeling scarred and deformed.

That’s why UC Davis plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Wong said this day is so important to remind women of their options after a mastectomy.

Wong explained how his job is not just about helping women look a certain way because breast reconstruction can positively affect a patient’s mental health and help make them feel whole again.

To learn more about options for breast cancer patients, visit: