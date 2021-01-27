Interview: California National Guard updates in D.C.

The National Guard remains in D.C. following President Joe Biden’s inauguration, including more than 300 soldiers and airmen from California’s National Guard.

The increased security was in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and federal law enforcement are planning for further increased security as the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Feb. 8.

Lt. Col. Mark Correa spoke to Sonseeahray about guarding the inauguration, current accommodations and how long their deployment is expected.