It was a weekend of smiles and celebrations — two or four years in the making — as thousands of Californians walked across college stages to accept their degrees.

Those degrees are meant to unlock their futures, but for many, they come chained to uncertain days ahead because of the resulting need to pay back thousands of dollars in debt.

But what if you could eliminate some of the angst and anxiety attached to owing so much money?

Josh Fryday, the state’s Chief Service Officer at California Volunteers, a division within the Governor’s Office, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on FOX40 News at 11 to explain how students can earn $10,000 for school by serving the state.