The polls will be open for all Americans in just 55 days, but you can cast your ballot in less than 30.

That’s because mail-in voting forms will be headed out to Californians in five weeks.

Sonseeahray spoke to Courtney Bailey-Kanelo, the registrar of voters for Sacramento County, about all the ways you can make your voice heard in this election and all the work that’s being done behind the scenes to make the process as smooth as possible.