Interview: Call for more federal help for states

States and cities are left facing COVID-19 with a lack of help from the federal government.

As we’ve been reporting, since Congress has yet to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, the president has stepped in with some executive orders designed to shore up finances for individuals struggling because of the disease.

But those orders include no money for states.

The jobs of 15 million public servants hang in the balance as a result. Sonseeahray spoke to James Nash from the California Governors Association to get more details on their push for funding.