Interview: Campaign for next Sacramento County health services director

Before homeless advocates broke into the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting last week, organizers with The People’s Budget were ready with a list of demands about other issues.

The group spent the summer pushing for the removal of County Executive Navdeep Gill based on accusations of sexual and racial harassment, and retaliatory financial practices that were impeding coronavirus spending.

Two weeks ago, an interim executive was named after Gill was placed under investigation.

Now, Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson is leaving, and The People’s Budget wants a say in who replaces him.

Sonseeahray spoke to Gabriela Chavez with The People’s Budget to understand why the group feels Sacramento County Chief Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye makes a good replacement.

She has demonstrated her commitment to the community. Even risked her career and political backlash for the health and well-being of the community. Not only has she demonstrated this commitment, she’s also a qualified professional with years of experience and a record of dedication. Gabriela Chavez, The People’s Budget

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors said an outside search is planned to find the county’s next health services director, but internal candidates may apply.